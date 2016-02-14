SINGAPORE/LONDON Feb 14 Three liquefied natural
gas (LNG) traders at Asia's biggest commodity trade house, Noble
Group Ltd, including two co-heads of the team, are
leaving to join rival trader Glencore, sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Noble and Glencore declined to comment.
The sources said that Noble will continue to trade LNG,
having restarted its London-based trading desk in 2014. Noble
will still have about five people involved in the LNG business.
The departures come after a tough period at Noble. The
company's shares have shed more than two-thirds of their value
in the past year, after Iceberg Research alleged the company
inflated its assets by billions of dollars by inaccurately
representing the value of its contracts.
A slump in commodity markets also hit the firm. Noble has
rejected the accusations of accounting irregularities.
Last month, Noble's executives said the company was taking
measures to bolster its balance sheet. It has slashed capital
expenditure on areas such as its non-ferrous metals business and
sold its stake in its agribusiness unit.
LNG, however, has been an attractive area for commodity
traders, as a wave of export projects planned over the past
decade come to fruition, boosting supply and creating trading
opportunities.
One of Noble's biggest LNG ventures has been its two-year
supply deal into the burgeoning Egyptian market after the
country launched two import terminals last year, enabling it to
quickly become a significant buyer of the fuel.
Switzerland-headquartered Glencore noted last year that LNG
offered growth opportunities for the trade house.
Two trade sources separately told Reuters that two LNG
traders from Glencore had recently departed from the company.
Glencore declined to comment on the departures.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE and Sarah McFarlane in
LONDON; Editing by Alison Williams)