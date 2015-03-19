* Minmetals, Brightoil, Temasek seen as likely interested
* CIC's stake in Noble could help a Chinese bid
* Noble founder Elman keen to stay independent
By Anshuman Daga and Denny Thomas
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 20 Singapore-listed
Noble Group's 30 percent share-slump over the past
month has thrust it onto the radar screens of Asian companies
that want a bigger clout in global commodities trading, people
familiar with the matter said.
Chinese and Japanese companies have held informal talks with
investment banks about potentially making approaches to Hong
Kong-headquartered Noble, a Singapore-based banker aware of the
matter told Reuters, even though founder and top shareholder
Richard Elman has been keen on the group staying independent.
Noble's market value has shrunk by $1.8 billion since
little-known Iceberg Research accused it in mid-February of
inflating asset values by billions of dollars through aggressive
accounting. Noble has rejected the claim and linked Iceberg to
an employee it fired in 2013.
Large companies that control the supply chain in raw
materials such as Noble appeal to Chinese and Japanese firms
that are looking to increase their pricing power and control
costs in the commodities industry.
"The stock slump is flushing out buyers," said the banker.
"Noble has been very focused on staying independent but it's
hard to see it staying that way now after the price fall and
accounting issues," he said.
The banker declined to name the potential suitors as the
talks were confidential. Other M&A bankers who have worked with
Chinese state-owned companies mentioned China Minmetals Corp,
Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd and Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings as potentially interested
parties in acquiring Noble.
Bankers cautioned though that there were no active
discussions between Noble and potential suitors and it was
unclear whether any interested parties would actually proceed
with a proposal.
The sources declined to be identified as the discussions are
confidential. Brightoil declined to comment, while a
Beijing-based spokesman for China Minmetals said he was not
aware of any such plans. Temasek declined to comment on
"speculation".
Noble, in response to questions from Reuters, declined to
comment on any likely suitors, adding its focus remained on
"ensuring that we run our day to day business as efficiently as
possible".
SCARCITY VALUE
Elman, 75, who began his career in a scrap yard in England
at the age of 15, has transformed Noble into one of the world's
biggest suppliers of commodities from coal and iron ore to
coffee. The energy business accounts for the bulk of its revenue
and profits.
"There is a scarcity value attached to Noble because there
are hardly any listed commodity players," said the Singapore
banker.
Last year, a Temasek-led consortium made a buyout offer for
agricultural commodities trader Olam International Ltd
, more than a year after short seller Muddy Waters
raised questions about Olam's finances, sparking a stock slump.
Elman, who has recently raised his stake to nearly 21
percent in Noble, though is unlikely to be pressured into a
sale, despite the slump in prices of several commodities, people
familiar with his thinking said.
"Elman is known to hold a multi-decade view on commodity
prices. He is not the one to sell at the bottom of the cycle,"
said one person who has previously advised Noble.
It was not immediately clear what Noble's other significant
shareholders think about a sale. China Investment Corp (CIC),
Orbis Investment, Templeton and INVESCO cumulatively own more
than 27 percent of the company, Reuters data shows.
Bankers say CIC's 9.4 percent stake in Noble would make it
easier for a Chinese state-owned company to propose an offer.
CIC and Templeton didn't respond to a Reuters query, while
INVESCO and Orbis declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Deena Yao
in HONG KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)