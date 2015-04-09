SINGAPORE, April 9 Investment research firm Muddy Waters said on Thursday it had a short position on Noble Group, which has denied claims of improper accounting made by Iceberg Research, an obscure research group.

"Muddy Waters is short Noble Group Ltd. Noble seems to exist solely to borrow and burn cash," Muddy Waters said in a report titled "Noble's accounting: Fueling the cash-burning fires".

There was no immediate response from Noble on the report by Muddy Waters.

Shares in Noble turned negative and were down 4.4 percent after news of the report. Last month, Noble asked a court to ban an ex-analyst and a firm he is associated with from publishing what it said was false information, after a slew of reports from Iceberg hit Noble's shares. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga, Rujun Shen and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)