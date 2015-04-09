* Noble's stock falls to 1-1/2 year-low, bonds drop
By Anshuman Daga and Umesh Desai
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, April 9 Noble Group
came under heightened scrutiny on Thursday after U.S.
based Muddy Waters unveiled a short position in the
Singapore-listed company, which is already under fire from an
anonymous research outfit for its accounting policies.
Shares in Noble, one of Asia's biggest commodity traders,
tumbled as much as 9.3 percent to their lowest since September
2013 in heavy trade, and its bonds fell immediately after the
report from investment research firm Muddy Waters.
"Noble seems to exist solely to borrow and burn cash," Muddy
Waters said in a report titled "Noble's accounting: Fueling the
cash-burning fires". It did not give details of its short
position.
The latest attack throws the spotlight on Noble's governance
and disclosure practices and raises a question about its
long-term future as an independent company. It also highlights
the wide leeway available to commodity companies in making
accounting assumptions.
Noble rejected the allegations and said it was studying the
report in detail.
Thursday's stock losses have wiped out nearly a third, or as
much as S$2.56 billion ($1.89 billion), from Noble's market
value since mid-Feb when little-known Iceberg Research accused
the company of inflating asset values by billions of dollars
through aggressive accounting.
While rejecting the claims, Noble has linked Iceberg to an
employee it fired in 2013, and started legal action in Hong
Kong.
Noble is one of the largest Asian companies ever to be
targeted by a slew of negative reports from independent
researchers that question its financials.
"Noble will have to really re-look their IR strategy, their
governance strategy, and it has to assure investors. That's the
most fundamental and basic thing they have to do now," said
Roger Tan, chief executive of Voyage Research. "All hands on
deck for the defense."
But Noble needs to strike a balance between being
transparent and giving away its strategies to rivals,
particularly in a competitive business like commodities trading,
some analysts say.
QUARTERLY LOSS
Pressure has also mounted on Noble after it unexpectedly
reported its first quarterly loss in three years last month, and
the slump in its share price has raised the prospect of a
possible takeover, bankers have told Reuters.
Muddy Waters is the best known member of a group of
short-selling investors and financial bloggers who have exposed
fraudulent accounting practices among China-based companies with
U.S. or Canadian stock listings.
Muddy Waters said it was acting independently from Iceberg.
"The firm leveling the criticism, Iceberg Research, has had
no involvement in, or advance knowledge of, this report. By the
same token, Muddy Waters has had no involvement in, or advance
knowledge of, its reports," Muddy Waters said.
Noble is the second Singapore-listed company attacked by
Muddy Waters, which went short on Olam International
in late 2012, prompting state investor Temasek to take
majority control.
Muddy Waters hired a firm called Qverity to analyse Noble's
management and said behavioral analysis by the company supported
Muddy Water's opinion of Noble's management.
Qverity is founded by former United States Central
Intelligence Agency experts in detecting deceptive behaviour.
Debt markets are already punishing Noble's debt, with its
bonds trading at spreads wider than those of competitors such as
Olam. S&P, Moody's and Fitch have Noble's credit rating at the
lowest investment grade level.
"We are reviewing the 2014 numbers as we normally do and
will make an announcement when we conclude the review. The
parameters discussed in the report are a matter of routine
checks for us," said Kalai Pillay of Fitch Ratings.
