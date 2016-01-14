HONG KONG Jan 14 Fitch Ratings affirmed Noble
Group's BBB-minus rating with a stable outlook on
Thursday, remaining the only agency to assign the coveted
investment-grade rating on Asia's biggest commodities trader.
The decision followed Noble's improved balance sheet and
sufficient liquidity position on the back of its stake sale in
Noble Agri Limited, its pledge to cut working capital needs for
its metals unit, and continued cash flow generation from its
operations, Fitch said.
Both S&P and Moody's have cut Noble's rating to junk,
sending its bonds and stocks tumbling. Its stock is trading at
the lowest since October 2008.
Its credit default swaps contracts trade on
an upfront basis and its CDS curve is
inverted, an indication investors consider it a stressed credit.
Noble Group, already under pressure in a weak commodities
market, came under the spotlight last February when blogger
Iceberg Research alleged the company was inflating its assets by
billions of dollars by not fairly representing the value of its
commodity contracts. The company has rejected the claims.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)