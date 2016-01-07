SINGAPORE Jan 7 Standard & Poor's cut its
investment credit rating on Noble Group Ltd to junk on
Thursday, just a week after Moody's Investors Service also cut
the rating of Asia's biggest commodity trader to junk status.
S&P lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on the
Hong Kong-based company to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
S&P said "the current depressed commodities markets and
heightened risk aversion by lenders could complicate the
company's fund raising plans for the next few months."
Noble said the rating change is not expected to have a
material impact on its operations.
"To date, the increased collateral calls have been
immaterial and below the previously indicated range of $100
million to $200 million," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Alexander Smith)