By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE Jan 7 Standard & Poor's (S&P) cut its
credit rating on Noble Group to junk on Thursday,
adding to concerns about financing costs for Asia's biggest
commodity trader a week after a similar downgrade by Moody's
Investors Service.
"We downgraded Noble because the company's liquidity is
below what we expect for a strong liquidity position, despite
the sale of its agricultural unit," S&P credit analyst Cindy
Huang said in a statement and cut the company's rating to BB+
from BBB-. bit.ly/1RkJMOU
"Given the prospects for a prolonged slump in commodities
prices, we expect lenders to take a more cautious view toward
financing commodities businesses," Huang said.
Analysts expect the downgrades to put more pressure on
Noble, which has a total of $2.5 billion worth of loans due in
2016, according to data from Thomson Reuters LPC.
Last month, Noble's Chief Executive Yusuf Alireza defended
the trader's financial position after calling Moody's move
"unexpected" in a letter to staff.
Noble's shares have fallen by around 70 percent since
mid-February after blogger Iceberg Research questioned the
company's accounting practices. Noble defended its finances and
in August a report by board-appointed consultant
PricewaterhouseCoopers found no wrongdoing.
Iceberg said S&P's move "validates one of our main arguments
against Noble: this company has never been investment grade."
Moody's cut to non-investment grade status came just a week
after Noble agreed to sell its remaining 49 percent stake in its
agribusiness venture to China's COFCO International for $750
million. As Noble sought to cut debt swiftly and retain its
investment grade rating, the deal was priced comparatively low.
Noble said the rating change was not expected to have a
material impact on its operations. "To date, the increased
collateral calls have been immaterial and below the previously
indicated range of $100 million to $200 million," it said in a
statement on Thursday.
"We would like to reiterate that once the proposed Noble
Agri deal closes, our rating metrics will substantially exceed
those required of an investment grade credit," it said.
Noble's shares fell as much as 11.8 percent to the lowest
levels since 2008 in a weak day for Asian markets. The year-long
rout in commodity markets has punished prices of raw materials
that Noble handles from oil to copper.
S&P also lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on
the Hong Kong-headquartered company to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
Fitch Ratings said Noble's increased collateral requirements
following a series of credit events in 2015 was manageable given
its improved liquidity following asset sales.
