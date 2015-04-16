By Anshuman Daga and Rujun Shen
| SINGAPORE, April 16
SINGAPORE, April 16 When Muddy Waters unveiled a
short position on Noble Group last week, it didn't
just scrutinise the commodity trader's accounts. It also hired a
behavioural analysis firm run by former CIA staff to analyse how
Noble's executives talked on a recent earnings call.
This type of analysis is the latest unorthodox research
method used by short-sellers and independent research firms to
boost the impact of reports they issue that challenge companies'
accounting methods.
QVerity, the company hired by Muddy Waters, says it analyses
the way people communicate to assess if they are being
deceptive. It looked at how Noble's management responded to
questions and interacted with analysts on its conference call.
"The value that clients, particularly investors, are finding
is that through behavioural analysis one can identify potential
problems that might not be readily identified through other
means," QVerity's CEO Phil Houston, who had a 25-year stint at
the CIA, told Reuters.
He says they have many clients in the investment industry
ranging from small firms to large financial institutions, but
declined to name any.
Many are sceptical about the value this kind of analysis
brings though, opting instead to stick with traditional research
methods.
"Some will think this is interesting, but we are fundamental
analysts and have our own methodology and framework for doing
company research," said Carmen Lee, head of OCBC Investment
Research. She added that they have never used behavioural
analysis and have no plans to do so.
ACCOUNTING SLEUTHS
The past few years have seen a growing number of activist
short-sellers, who publish research questioning a company's
accounts whilst betting on its share price falling.
They claim they take their research a step further than
analysts at banks and brokerages, which enables them to uncover
accounting shenanigans.
They have often hired private investigators, forensic
accountants and visited factories at unscheduled times to probe
irregularities at companies they target.
Muddy Waters' attack on Noble is the first time any high
profile short seller has publicly used behavioural analysis
though. Its founder Carson Block said he became interested in it
after similar research was done on him and he largely concurred
with the assessment, without specifying what the assessment was.
"There might be a reluctance among investors to accept
behavioral analysis, similar to the hurdles psychotherapy had to
overcome before gaining societal acceptance," Block said.
Noble hit the spotlight in February when an unknown firm
calling itself Iceberg Research published the first of three
detailed reports on the company on a blog alleging the
commodities trader used aggressive accounting methods.
Noble has rejected all of Iceberg's claims and started legal
action against a former employee whom it alleged was behind the
reports. It is holding its annual shareholders meeting in
Singapore on Friday.
Muddy Waters said last week that it had a short position on
Noble, saying the findings of QVerity - that Noble management
showed signs of deceptive behaviour in the way they answered
analyst questions - supported at least some of Iceberg's
allegations.
Examples in QVerity's analysis included saying that the way
Noble CEO Yusuf Alireza thanked an analyst for his question and
referred to him by his first name was a form of "manipulation
behavior".
A spokeswoman for Noble referred Reuters to its recent
statement that categorically rejected all of Muddy Waters
allegations, including the "unfounded" one that it misled
investors.
Soren Aandahl, head of research at another prominent
short-seller Glaucus Research, said he had some qualms about
following Muddy Waters in using this type of analysis.
"I'm not sure any conclusions derived from such analysis
could be credibly relied upon. I'm also not sure it is
necessary," he said.
Still, he argues that Muddy Waters' tack shows it's
short-sellers rather than traditional analysts who come up with
the most innovative investment research methods.
"It takes insurgents to push traditional investment
paradigms forward," he said.
