SINGAPORE, April 10 Noble Group said
on Friday that it rejected allegations by U.S.-based short
seller Muddy Waters, which attacked the Singapore-listed
company's accounting and said it existed to "borrow and burn
cash".
Noble, whose shares fell as much as 9.3 percent on Thursday
after Muddy Waters unveiled a short position in the company,
said its balance sheet had never been stronger or more liquid.
The Hong Kong-based commodity trader had already been under
fire from a little-known research outfit, Iceberg Research, for
its accounting policies.
"We categorically reject their allegations as inaccurate,
unreliable and misleading," Noble said in a detailed statement
regarding Muddy Waters' report. It addressed several of the
issues raised by the report, including the sustainability of its
debt levels and whether it misled investors or manipulated
accounting.
Noble had also rejected Iceberg Research's allegations.
