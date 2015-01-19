(Adds details, departure of cocoa veteran)

LONDON Jan 19 Commodities trading house Noble Group is winding down its cocoa operations, three sources said on Monday.

Two of the sources said that the Hong Kong-based commodities trader is expected to have liquidated its cocoa trading book by June at the latest.

Noble declined to comment.

The planned exit from cocoa is the first major change since Chinese state-grains trader COFCO paid $1.5 billion for a 51-percent stake in Noble's loss-making agricultural division in April last year.

"The bottom line is the Chinese didn't want it," one source said.

"They (staff) were instructed a few months ago not to do any business for next year, so the Ghana book will be run out, the Ivory book will be run out."

Noble's cocoa business included exporting operations in the world's top two growers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

The move follows the departure of Paul Davis, a veteran cocoa trader, who resigned as global head of cocoa in October 2014.