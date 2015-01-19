(Adds details, departure of cocoa veteran)
LONDON Jan 19 Commodities trading house Noble
Group is winding down its cocoa operations, three
sources said on Monday.
Two of the sources said that the Hong Kong-based commodities
trader is expected to have liquidated its cocoa trading book by
June at the latest.
Noble declined to comment.
The planned exit from cocoa is the first major change since
Chinese state-grains trader COFCO paid $1.5 billion for a
51-percent stake in Noble's loss-making agricultural division in
April last year.
"The bottom line is the Chinese didn't want it," one source
said.
"They (staff) were instructed a few months ago not to do any
business for next year, so the Ghana book will be run out, the
Ivory book will be run out."
Noble's cocoa business included exporting operations in the
world's top two growers Ivory Coast and Ghana.
The move follows the departure of Paul Davis, a veteran
cocoa trader, who resigned as global head of cocoa in October
2014.
