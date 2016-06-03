SINGAPORE, June 3 Noble Group said it
is raising $500 million in a fully underwritten rights issue and
its chairman and biggest shareholder Richard Elman will step
down within 12 months, as the company struggles with weak
markets and the fallout from an accounting dispute.
"The rights issue has been proposed to form part of the
company's ongoing and prudent balance sheet management and
further enhance the financial flexibility of the group," the
Singapore-listed commodity trader said in a statement on Friday.
The rights issue will be supported by Elman and China
Investment Corp, an existing investor.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)