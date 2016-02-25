* Noble swings to annual loss of $1.67 bln
* Moody's downgrade could complicate refinancing - analyst
* Noble recommends no dividend payment for last year
* Noble's stocks, bonds hit hard over the past year
By Rujun Shen and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Singapore-listed commodity
trader Noble Group expects to refinance its debt ahead
of schedule, after reporting its first annual loss in nearly 20
years on Thursday, battered by a $1.2 billion writedown for weak
coal prices.
Noble, one of the biggest traders of commodities from coal
to iron ore to oil, is battling to boost investor confidence
after Standard & Poor's and Moody's cut its investment grade
ratings to junk in December, following a bruising accounting
dispute and weak markets.
"We have self-evidently advanced our key strategic
objectives over the last three years despite a very difficult
external environment," CEO Yusuf Alireza, who has fought back by
selling assets, cutting business units and trimming debt, said
in a statement. (bit.ly/1VGhqwZ)
Noble's junk rating has stoked concerns about its
refinancing ability but Alireza, a former Goldman Sachs banker
said it expects to close its refinancing ahead of a May due
date.
"We have $2.2 billion of a revolver. Clearly we have
approved the term sheet to a number of our core banks and we
will be moving towards the refinancing of the revolver," said
Alireza, who was asked about the spreads and size of the
refinancing by analysts in a call, but declined to give details.
The company highlighted the imminent receipt of $750 million
from the sale of its agri business.
On Thursday, Noble reported an annual loss of $1.67 billion
after the non-cash impairment charge, versus a profit of $132
million a year ago on a 22 percent fall in revenue. It proposed
no dividend for last year.
The company had warned of the full-year loss two days ago.
After Noble's loss warning, Moody's cut its corporate rating
and senior unsecured bond ratings to Ba3 from Ba1, while S&P
said the loss could complicate its refinancing.
"The downgrade shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but
it is a major issue for the refinancing," Robert Southey,
managing partner at London-based boutique firm Trench Capital
Partners, said ahead of Noble's results.
"The core banks are in a 'Catch 22', they can't all sell out
at their desired price, whilst applying usual lending criteria
is fraught with the risk that markets worsen and they are left
holding the bag," Southey said.
Already hit by the collapse in commodity markets, Noble's
shares have plunged by two-thirds in the past 12 months, and its
bonds have sold off after Iceberg Research alleged it was
inflating its assets by billions of dollars.
Noble rejected the claims and board-appointed consultants
PricewaterhouseCoopers found it had complied with international
accounting rules.
Noble's mining and metals business swung to a loss on a
pre-tax basis for the year, while the energy segment posted a 21
percent jump in profit before tax and interest.
Last month, Noble's chairman Richard Elman told Reuters in
an interview that the company's plans to bring in new investors
were taking time.
Elman is preparing Noble, a Hong Kong-based group he set up
with $100,000 in 1986, for a new era as commodity prices are
mired in their deepest slump in recent years.
