SINGAPORE May 12 Noble Group said it had finalised $3 billion in bank credit facilities, in a crucial move that will help Asia's biggest commodity trader to refinance its debt.

But it reported a 62 percent fall in quarterly net profit, hit by tight credit conditions.

Noble is trying to shore up investor confidence after credit rating downgrades but Reuters previously reported that it could end up paying one of the highest interest rates in its existence because lenders are wary following Standard & Poor's and Moody's cutting its ratings to junk.

Noble Group CEO Yusuf Alireza said the fall in the net profit was "mainly as a result of constraining capital to the energy and gas & power segments, as we prioritized liquidity."

The latest credit facilities include $1 billion in an unsecured 364 day revolving loan facility, a transaction which was supported by 25 banks, Noble said.

It also announced a $2 billion credit facility which allows for the issuance of trade finance instruments such as letters of credit, as well as for loans.

The Singapore-listed company reported a net profit of $40.5 million in the three months to March 31 from $106.6 million a year ago on a 32 percent fall in revenue to $11.39 billion.

Noble Group hit the spotlight in February 2015 when it was accused by Iceberg Research of overstating its assets by billions of dollars, claims which Noble has rejected. A rout in commodity markets also affected the business. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Marius Zaharia)