SINGAPORE May 12 Noble Group
finalised $3 billion in credit facilities on Thursday, a crucial
move allowing Asia's biggest commodity trader to refinance all
of its debt maturing this year as it reported a 62 percent fall
in quarterly profit.
The Singapore-listed company, hit hard by credit rating
downgrades, expects improved credit conditions to boost its
business following tightening of credit lines in the latest
quarter.
Noble is trying to shore up investor confidence after
Standard & Poor's and Moody's cut its ratings to junk but the
company could end up paying one of the highest interest rates in
its existence, Reuters has reported.
"The group's focus on liquidity limited the trading
opportunities of our businesses during the quarter, particularly
oil liquids and gas and power," Noble CEO Yusuf Alireza told
analysts. "These facilities address substantially all of our
remaining 2016 debt."
Funding is a life-blood of commodities trading, with Noble's
rivals such as Vitol and Trafigura also holding open credit
lines worth billions of dollars with banks.
Noble came under the spotlight in February 2015 when it was
accused by Iceberg Research of overstating its assets by
billions of dollars, claims which Noble has rejected.
Hit by the worst rout in commodity markets in decades,
Alireza has steered the company to sell assets, cut business
lines and taken big writedowns.
"We believe a more severe Chinese economic slowdown, if
realized, would impact Noble's operations," Monaco-based Pascal
Le Petit, fixed income advisor at Societe Generale's Private
Bank, told Reuters ahead of Noble's results, when asked about
the biggest risks it faced after closing refinancing.
The latest credit facilities include $1 billion in an
unsecured 364 day revolving loan facility, a transaction which
was supported by 25 banks, Noble said.
Yusuf said Noble is now taking active measures to replace
and restructure its previously available bank lines along with
securing alternative sources of working capital funding.
STEEP INTEREST RATE
Hong Kong-headquartered Noble reported a net profit of $40.5
million in the three months to March 31 from $106.6 million a
year ago on a 32 percent fall in revenue to $11.39 billion.
Noble is paying an interest rate of 225 basis points over
the U.S. dollar Libor on the loan, more than twice the 85 basis
points it paid just a year ago, Reuters reported, quoting
sources close to the matter.
The interest rate will be the highest for a one-year loan in
Noble's history in Asia, according to Thomson Reuters LPC. Noble
declined to provide terms of the loan.
In addition, Noble announced a $2 billion credit facility
for issue of trade finance instruments such as letters of
credit, as well as loans.
In February, Noble reported its first annual loss since
1998, battered by a $1.2 billion writedown for weak coal prices.
The company's shares slumped 65 percent last year, knocking it
out of the benchmark Straits Times index.
