SINGAPORE Aug 11 Struggling Noble Group
reported a second-quarter loss and said it will cut
debt further as the commodities trader closed some of its
low-return businesses to weather a brutal commodities downturn
and regain investor confidence.
"We continue to rationalize our businesses in order to focus
on liquidity and to reallocate capital to the franchise
businesses that offer strong immediate returns," the
Singapore-listed company said in a statement on Thursday, adding
that it expects to complete this restructuring by the end of the
year.
Revenue at the Hong Kong-based company fell 32 percent to
$12.5 billion in the quarter ended June and it swung to a net
loss of $54.9 million from a profit of $62.6 million a year ago.
The quarterly results are the first after CEO Yusuf Alireza
quit unexpectedly two months ago. In June, the company unveiled
a $500 million cash call after finalising a multi-billion dollar
credit facility and said founder and Chairman Richard Elman
would step down within 12 months.
Noble's troubles started 18 months ago when its accounts
were questioned by Iceberg Research, sparking a collapse in its
share price and ratings agency downgrades, forcing a sale of its
assets to allay financing worries and weather the commodities
downturn.
Noble said the sale process of its retail energy unit in
North America was progressing well and is targeted to close in
the next few months.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)