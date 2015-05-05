* Revenue falls 7 pct to 4-1/2 year low, hit by commodity
prices
* Noble receives commitments for $2.25 bln syndicated loan
* Sees small decline in credit terms from some
counterparties
* Shares end 4 pct higher before results announcement
(Adds comments)
By Anshuman Daga and Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, May 5 Noble Group, under
scrutiny for its accounting methods, provided more disclosures
about its fair value accounting after reporting a decline in
quarterly profit, but the move was unlikely to immediately
soothe worried investors.
At its earnings call late on Tuesday, Chief Executive Yusuf
Alireza gave an upbeat view on the outlook for Asia's biggest
commodity trader by sales but highlighted challenging conditions
in markets including that for energy coal.
"We came into the year believing that Noble Group was
ideally positioned to benefit from an opportunity-rich
environment. Nothing that has occurred in the first four months
of this year has shaken this belief," said Alireza, while
answering a volley of questions about Noble's accounting methods
and performance of its associates.
The CEO has spent the last few months assuring investors,
rating agencies, banks and analysts of the company's prospects.
Noble reported a net profit of $106.6 million in
January-March, down from $152.3 million a year earlier.
Alireza, a former banker with Goldman Sachs for two decades,
took charge three years ago after Noble reported its first
quarterly loss in more than a decade.
Noble has rejected allegations from Iceberg Research that it
had inflated assets by billions of dollars through aggressive
accounting. Analysts said Noble's improved transparency was
positive but investors needed to digest the new format.
"The market will probably still need some time. We will want
to see the company's performance for at least two more quarters,
to see how they keep up the standard," said Carey Wong, an
analyst at OCBC Investment Research
Noble's Singapore shares have lost as much as 32 percent
since Iceberg issued the first of three detailed reports in
mid-February alleging improper accounting. Noble has linked
Iceberg to an employee it fired in 2013 and started legal action
against him in Hong Kong.
Highlighting lenders' confidence, Noble secured commitments
from banks for a $2.25 billion syndicated loan facility. It
however also said it had seen some marginal reduction in credit
terms from a handful of counterparties since the accounting
controversy surfaced.
Last month, Reuters reported sources as saying that Noble
had been barred from taking part in some trading processes used
to set global oil price benchmarks by reporting agency Platts.
Chairman Richard Elman, 75, Noble's biggest shareholder with
about a fifth of its shares, has transformed the company into
one of the world's biggest traders of commodities from coal to
iron ore. The energy business accounts for the bulk of its
revenue and profits.
NEW DISCLOSURES
Hong Kong-headquartered Noble said net fair value gains on
commodity contracts and derivative financial instruments fell to
$4.2 billion in January-March from $4.6 billion a quarter ago.
It said it had included some of the disclosure practices for
the quarterly unaudited results and other filings that were only
previously reported in its annual account. It noted that many of
its competitors were privately held and released very little
public information.
The company also rejigged the business segments, notably
taking gas and power and Noble Americas Energy Solutions to form
a new gas and power unit, while reporting oil liquids and energy
coal into one segment.
Noble, in which sovereign wealth fund China Investment Group
holds a 9.4 percent stake, is one of the largest Asian companies
ever to be targeted by independent researchers that question its
financials.
Last month, U.S. investment firm Muddy Waters unveiled a
short position on Noble.
Noble shares ended 4.1 percent higher on Tuesday ahead of
the results, which were brought forward by two days. Analysts
have cut their earnings and price targets on Noble after the
accounting claims.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)