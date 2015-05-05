* Revenue falls 7 pct to 4-1/2 year low, hit by commodity prices

* Noble receives commitments for $2.25 bln syndicated loan

* Sees small decline in credit terms from some counterparties

* Shares end 4 pct higher before results announcement (Adds comments)

SINGAPORE, May 5 Noble Group, under scrutiny for its accounting methods, provided more disclosures about its fair value accounting after reporting a decline in quarterly profit, but the move was unlikely to immediately soothe worried investors.

At its earnings call late on Tuesday, Chief Executive Yusuf Alireza gave an upbeat view on the outlook for Asia's biggest commodity trader by sales but highlighted challenging conditions in markets including that for energy coal.

"We came into the year believing that Noble Group was ideally positioned to benefit from an opportunity-rich environment. Nothing that has occurred in the first four months of this year has shaken this belief," said Alireza, while answering a volley of questions about Noble's accounting methods and performance of its associates.

The CEO has spent the last few months assuring investors, rating agencies, banks and analysts of the company's prospects.

Noble reported a net profit of $106.6 million in January-March, down from $152.3 million a year earlier.

Alireza, a former banker with Goldman Sachs for two decades, took charge three years ago after Noble reported its first quarterly loss in more than a decade.

Noble has rejected allegations from Iceberg Research that it had inflated assets by billions of dollars through aggressive accounting. Analysts said Noble's improved transparency was positive but investors needed to digest the new format.

"The market will probably still need some time. We will want to see the company's performance for at least two more quarters, to see how they keep up the standard," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research

Noble's Singapore shares have lost as much as 32 percent since Iceberg issued the first of three detailed reports in mid-February alleging improper accounting. Noble has linked Iceberg to an employee it fired in 2013 and started legal action against him in Hong Kong.

Highlighting lenders' confidence, Noble secured commitments from banks for a $2.25 billion syndicated loan facility. It however also said it had seen some marginal reduction in credit terms from a handful of counterparties since the accounting controversy surfaced.

Last month, Reuters reported sources as saying that Noble had been barred from taking part in some trading processes used to set global oil price benchmarks by reporting agency Platts.

Chairman Richard Elman, 75, Noble's biggest shareholder with about a fifth of its shares, has transformed the company into one of the world's biggest traders of commodities from coal to iron ore. The energy business accounts for the bulk of its revenue and profits.

NEW DISCLOSURES

Hong Kong-headquartered Noble said net fair value gains on commodity contracts and derivative financial instruments fell to $4.2 billion in January-March from $4.6 billion a quarter ago.

It said it had included some of the disclosure practices for the quarterly unaudited results and other filings that were only previously reported in its annual account. It noted that many of its competitors were privately held and released very little public information.

The company also rejigged the business segments, notably taking gas and power and Noble Americas Energy Solutions to form a new gas and power unit, while reporting oil liquids and energy coal into one segment.

Noble, in which sovereign wealth fund China Investment Group holds a 9.4 percent stake, is one of the largest Asian companies ever to be targeted by independent researchers that question its financials.

Last month, U.S. investment firm Muddy Waters unveiled a short position on Noble.

Noble shares ended 4.1 percent higher on Tuesday ahead of the results, which were brought forward by two days. Analysts have cut their earnings and price targets on Noble after the accounting claims. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)