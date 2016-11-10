SINGAPORE Nov 10 Commodity trader Noble Group
slumped to its second consecutive quarterly loss as
its business was impacted by a wide-ranging restructuring aimed
at shoring up liquidity and investor confidence.
The company reported third quarter net loss of $28.1 million
in July-September from a profit of $24.7 million a year ago. Net
debt to capital fell to 46.7 percent from 53.7 percent as of
June 30, 2016.
"Business rationalization continues in various parts of the
group as we close or curtail certain activities to focus on our
core franchises," Singapore-listed Noble said in statement on
Thursday.
