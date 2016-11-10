(Adds details of restructuring, energy coal business)
SINGAPORE Nov 10 Commodity trader Noble Group
slumped to its second consecutive quarterly loss as
its business was impacted by a wide-ranging restructuring aimed
at shoring up liquidity and investor confidence.
The company reported a third-quarter net loss of $28.1
million in the July to September period versus a profit of $24.7
million a year ago. Net debt to capital fell to 46.7 percent
from 53.7 percent as of June 30, 2016.
"Businesses continue to manage for liquidity impacting
overall profitability," Singapore-listed Noble said in statement
on Thursday.
Noble's energy coal business showed some improvement, the
company said. "The price rally contributed to stronger
profitability into the end of September and, coupled with our
access to and position in our key markets, is expected to
support performance."
Noble's CEO Yusuf Alireza, a former Goldman Sachs Asia
co-head, quit unexpectedly in May after steering the company to
secure $3 billion in credit facilities, and within days it
announced a $500 million cash call.
Noble's shares have lost about two-thirds of their value
since Feb 2015 in a weak commodities market and after its
accounts were questioned by Iceberg Research. Noble stood by its
financials.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)