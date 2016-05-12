LONDON/SINGAPORE May 12 Five oil product
traders have resigned from Noble Group, Asia's biggest
commodity trader by revenue, some of whom are moving to rival
trader Glencore, sources with knowledge of the issue
said.
Three of Noble's London-based gasoline traders are joining
Glencore, according to the sources. The status of two other
traders was not immediately clear.
Noble had also subleased storage tanks in the key
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp area to another competitor, trading
house Gunvor, another source said.
Noble, Glencore and Gunvor declined to comment.
The shake up comes ahead of Noble reporting its
first-quarter results on Thursday, and as the commodity trader
negotiates for around $3 billion of credit with banks, as some
existing loans mature in May.
Funding is a life-blood of commodities trading, with Noble's
rivals such as Vitol or Trafigura also
holding open credit lines worth billions of dollars with banks
to perform trading on a large scale.
Noble's refinancing talks have been complicated by credit
ratings agencies downgrading the company's ratings to junk in
the past five months, making loans more expensive.
The departure of traders is likely to be a setback for the
Singapore-based commodity merchant, which has said that its oil
and refined products business is one of its most significant
trading segments, and a sector it wanted to expand in.
When Noble announced its first annual loss in nearly 20
years in February, it had said the recent ramp up in oil liquids
had made that business its single largest profit contributor in
2015.
The company's shares have shed more than two-thirds of their
value since Iceberg Research in February 2015 accused Noble of
inflating its assets by billions of dollars by inaccurately
representing the value of its contracts. Noble has rejected the
claims.
The Financial Times had earlier reported the departure of
some gasoline traders from Noble.
