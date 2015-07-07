* PwC to review mark to market models, valuations
* Noble says third-party review in interests of transparency
* Shares up 0.7 pct
* Singapore Exchange says welcomes company's decision
* S&P cut Noble's outlook last month, citing valuation
concerns
(Adds statement from stock exchange in paragraph 7)
By Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, July 7 Noble Group Ltd,
Asia's biggest commodities trader, said it has hired
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to review the way it values some of
its assets - its biggest move yet to boost transparency after an
attack on its accounting practices.
Allegations by little known Iceberg Research in February
that Noble was inflating its assets by billions of dollars have
wiped 40 percent off the Singapore-listed firm's market value.
Standard & Poor's also cut Noble's credit rating outlook last
month, citing concerns about the valuations of long-term supply
contracts.
Noble has rejected Iceberg's allegations and sought to
reassure investors, providing more details on its fair value
accounting of assets and starting legal action in Hong Kong
against a former employee it had fired in 2013 and who it has
said is linked to Iceberg.
In the review - which is separate from work done by its
regular auditor Ernst & Young - PwC will look at Noble's mark to
market accounting models and governance framework. The company
said the appointment was made by a newly established committee
of four non-executive independent Noble board members.
"What some people are saying is that mark to market is still
a big black box. So they are trying to be more transparent,"
said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.
A spokeswoman for Noble said the review will take "weeks not
months." After the review, PwC will issue a report to the board
and a summary will be released.
In its first public comments on the matter, Singapore's
bourse, which is also the markets regulator, said the review
would "address and help bring closure to questions raised by the
market." It said it has been in close communication with Noble
on meeting stakeholders' needs and would continue to monitor the
situation, and request further clarity if necessary.
Shares in Noble climbed 0.7 percent on Tuesday, giving the
commodities trader a market value of S$4.8 billion ($3.6
billion).
Responding to the announcement, Iceberg Research called for
PwC to do an in-depth review of all valuation models used by
Noble.
Other moves taken by Noble to rebuild confidence include the
appointment of new board members and a share buyback. Last week
it redeemed its 2020 bonds at their earliest call date on the
same day its 2015 bonds matured - a total payout of $735 million
to creditors that underscored it had no problems with liquidity.
Richard Elman, Noble's biggest shareholder with about a
fifth of its shares, has urged investors to have confidence in
the firm while China Investment Corp, Noble's second-largest
shareholder with a 9 percent stake, has said it would support
Noble's business.
($1 = 1.3536 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai in HONG KONG; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)