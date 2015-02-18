* Says to take action if securities act found breached
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Singapore's central bank said
it is reviewing a research group's report questioning the
accounting practices of Asian commodity trading firm Noble Group
, warning it will take action if securities rules were
found to have been breached.
The report, by little known group Iceberg Research and
posted online on Sunday, triggered a two-day rout in Noble's
shares that wiped $770 million off the company's market value.
The share rout has raised questions over the power small and
relatively unknown research groups have to inflict damage on
listed firms.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Monetary Authority of
Singapore, which is also the securities market regulator, said
it was reviewing the statements in the research report to ensure
they did not breach the city-state's Securities and Futures act.
MAS gave no further details, but the act prohibits anyone
from making false or misleading statements that are likely to
affect trading in a particular stock.
Noble shares rose almost 4 percent in early trade after MAS
said it was conducting the review. It closed 2 percent higher.
Noble, which is listed in Singapore but based in Hong Kong,
said in a separate statement it would fully cooperate with the
MAS investigation. The company has denied the allegations of
accounting irregularities made in the Iceberg research.
MIXED TRACK RECORD
The MAS review comes as regulators of other Asian markets,
particularly Hong Kong, are clamping down on research reports
that target specific companies with allegations of
irregularities.
"There is a sense among regulators that given the way
people's livelihoods depend on the market and the integrity of
the market, that attempts to manipulate it should not be
tolerated," said Ian Ramsay, a professor at the University of
Melbourne and an expert on corporations and securities law.
The track record in Asia of the small research houses, some
of whom are short-sellers, is mixed. They have targeted several
Chinese companies in the past, notably Sino-Forest Corp which
filed for bankruptcy protection less than a year after a
short-seller, Muddy Waters, said the company had exaggerated its
assets.
Little is known about Iceberg Research, which declined to
comment on its background, analysts or its methodology. It said,
however, that it did not have a short position on the company.
Activist Shorts, a U.S. data firm that tracks short-sell
campaigns, said it has no record of Iceberg and assumes it is a
new group. Of the 27 short-sell research firms it tracks, seven
are anonymous.
Experts said the rise of social media sites like Twitter
have allowed unfiltered market news to be disseminated to
investors faster and much more widely than in the past, allowing
such firms to more easily influence market sentiment.
Founded by British businessman Richard Elman in 1987, Noble
is the second major Singapore-listed commodities trader to have
its accounting practices challenged after Olam International
was hit by a negative report from Muddy Waters in late
2012.
After the attack, Singapore state investor Temasek
lifted its stake in Olam to around 57 percent from just under 25
percent.
