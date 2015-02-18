* Says to take action if securities act found breached

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Singapore's central bank said it is reviewing a research group's report questioning the accounting practices of Asian commodity trading firm Noble Group , warning it will take action if securities rules were found to have been breached.

The report, by little known group Iceberg Research and posted online on Sunday, triggered a two-day rout in Noble's shares that wiped $770 million off the company's market value.

The share rout has raised questions over the power small and relatively unknown research groups have to inflict damage on listed firms.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which is also the securities market regulator, said it was reviewing the statements in the research report to ensure they did not breach the city-state's Securities and Futures act.

MAS gave no further details, but the act prohibits anyone from making false or misleading statements that are likely to affect trading in a particular stock.

Noble shares rose almost 4 percent in early trade after MAS said it was conducting the review. It closed 2 percent higher.

Noble, which is listed in Singapore but based in Hong Kong, said in a separate statement it would fully cooperate with the MAS investigation. The company has denied the allegations of accounting irregularities made in the Iceberg research.

MIXED TRACK RECORD

The MAS review comes as regulators of other Asian markets, particularly Hong Kong, are clamping down on research reports that target specific companies with allegations of irregularities.

"There is a sense among regulators that given the way people's livelihoods depend on the market and the integrity of the market, that attempts to manipulate it should not be tolerated," said Ian Ramsay, a professor at the University of Melbourne and an expert on corporations and securities law.

The track record in Asia of the small research houses, some of whom are short-sellers, is mixed. They have targeted several Chinese companies in the past, notably Sino-Forest Corp which filed for bankruptcy protection less than a year after a short-seller, Muddy Waters, said the company had exaggerated its assets.

Little is known about Iceberg Research, which declined to comment on its background, analysts or its methodology. It said, however, that it did not have a short position on the company.

Activist Shorts, a U.S. data firm that tracks short-sell campaigns, said it has no record of Iceberg and assumes it is a new group. Of the 27 short-sell research firms it tracks, seven are anonymous.

Experts said the rise of social media sites like Twitter have allowed unfiltered market news to be disseminated to investors faster and much more widely than in the past, allowing such firms to more easily influence market sentiment.

Founded by British businessman Richard Elman in 1987, Noble is the second major Singapore-listed commodities trader to have its accounting practices challenged after Olam International was hit by a negative report from Muddy Waters in late 2012.

After the attack, Singapore state investor Temasek lifted its stake in Olam to around 57 percent from just under 25 percent. (Additional reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE; Michelle Price in HONG KONG and Sonali Paul in HONG KONG; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)