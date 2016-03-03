SINGAPORE, March 3 FTSE Russell, which
administrates Singapore's benchmark stock market index, said it
would remove Noble Group Ltd from the index and add
CapitaLand Commercial Trust, after a routine review.
The changes to the Straits Times Index (STI) will
take effect on March 21, FTSE Russell said. The STI comprises
the largest 30 companies by full market capitalisation that meet
stated eligibility requirements.
A company will be deleted from the STI at quarterly reviews
if its full market capitalisation falls to 41st position or
lower while a company whose capitalisation rises to 20th
position or higher will be inserted into the index, according to
the website of the index administrator. (bit.ly/21JA2j5)
Shares in Noble, one of the biggest traders of commodities
from coal to iron ore to oil, have fallen nearly 60 percent in
the past 12 months on the back of weak global commodities prices
and an accounting dispute.
The company reported its first annual loss in nearly 20
years last week, but said it expected to refinance its debt
ahead of schedule.
FTSE has partnered with Singapore Press Holdings
(SPH), publisher of the Straits Times Newspaper, and Singapore
Exchange to calculate the index.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by David Clarke)