SINGAPORE, March 26 Singapore's port authority
has denied allegations of misconduct made by Iceberg Research
against a subsidiary of commodities trader Noble Group
, which is taking legal action against the arcane
research group.
Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA), in an emailed
statement to Reuters, said it had in 2013 received information
"relating to the conduct of Noble Resources International Pte
Ltd, but did not find any malpractices by the company".
Singapore-based Noble Resources used to trade and supply
shipping fuel oil in the world's largest refuelling port before
exiting the market in 2013.
The allegations against Noble Resources were made in the
latest of three reports by Iceberg Research, which says that
Noble Group, one of Asia's biggest commodity traders,
substantially understated its gross and net debt.
Noble has rejected the claims, and this week asked a Hong
Kong court to ban an ex-analyst and a firm he is associated with
from publishing what it said was false information.
Noble Group's market value has fallen by about $1.8 billion
since Iceberg Research began publishing its reports.
Representatives of Iceberg Research did not immediately
respond to a request for comment about the MPA statement. The
group has declined to give any details about its members or
organisation.
