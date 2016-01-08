Laos prime minister concerned over banana plantations
May 15 The prime minister of Laos has voiced concern over widespread chemical usage on banana plantations after a Reuters report on Chinese-run farms in the Southeast Asian country.
SINGAPORE Jan 8 Shares in Noble Group Ltd fell as much as 10 percent on Friday to their lowest levels since late 2008 after Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit rating of Asia's biggest commodity trader to junk, intensifying worries about the company's funding plans.
S&P's downgrade came a week after a similar cut by Moody's Investors Service. Analysts expect more pressure on Singapore-listed Noble, which has a total of $2.5 billion worth of loans due in 2016, according to data from Thomson Reuters LPC.
On Thursday, Noble's shares fell as much as 11.8 percent in a weak day for Asian markets. The year-long rout in commodity markets has punished prices of raw materials that Noble handles from oil to copper. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, May 15 There is an increasing risk of oversupply in the global coal market as producers respond to higher prices, though power demand in countries such as Indonesia may absorb some extra output, producers and analysts said at an Asian coal conference. The global coal market is forecast to be in an oversupply of 16 million tonnes this year, Noble Resources chief coal analyst Rodrigo Echeverri said on Monday.