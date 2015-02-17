SINGAPORE Feb 17 Shares in commodities firm
Noble Group fell sharply for a second straight day on
Tuesday, after a negative report by a little known short-selling
firm and a ratings review by a local brokerage.
Noble on Monday rejected claims from Iceberg Research which
said in a research note that Noble used aggressive accounting to
mislead investors. Iceberg cut its price target on the company.
"The Company completely rejects the allegations. All
material information to which Iceberg Research refers is in the
public domain. There has been no material adverse change since
the Company last reported," Noble said in a statement.
The Iceberg report pushed shares in Noble down 7.9 percent
lower on Monday. On Tuesday, they were down another 4 percent at
S$1.06 in morning trade after OCBC Investment Research said the
company's buy rating and S$1.30 fair value price were under
review.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Edmund
Klamann)