* Rating review by OCBC also hits stock on Tuesday
* Noble shares have fallen 13 pct this week
* Noble issues more detailed denial of allegations
(Adds fresh statement from Noble)
By Saeed Azhar and Umesh Desai
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Feb 17 Asian commodity
trading firm Noble Group saw its shares slide for a
second straight day in a rout that has wiped $770 million off
its market value, hit by a report from a little known research
firm that has questioned its accounting practices.
Noble, which is listed in Singapore but based in Hong Kong,
has rejected claims from Iceberg Research which said in a report
posted online on Sunday that Noble used aggressive accounting to
mislead investors.
The report has underscored concerns about the complexity of
Noble's business and its transparency, some analysts said, with
OCBC Investment Research putting its buy rating on the company
under review in its wake.
But the rout has also raised questions over the power of
small research outfits to inflict damage on listed firms, with
investors keen to see the response from regulators and Noble
shareholders such as sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp
which has a 9 percent stake.
Not much is known about Iceberg Research, which declined to
comment on its background, analysts or its methodology. It said,
however, that it did not have a short position on the company.
Noble issued a three-page statement late on Tuesday in which
it gave a more detailed denial of allegations made by Iceberg
and explained its accounting practices. Noble said neither it
nor any of its external banking or investor stakeholders were
familiar with Iceberg.
"We would like to thank all of our banking, investor and
client stakeholders who have confirmed their support over the
last 24 hours," Noble said.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Singapore Exchange
and China Investment Corp did not immediately reply to requests
for comment.
DECISIVE RESPONSE WANTED
Shares in Noble have fallen 13 percent this week, with data
for Monday showing executed short sell orders jumping to four
times the daily average of the previous ten trading days.
"Noble has to buy investor confidence again," Roger Tan, CEO
of Singapore-based Voyage Research.
"Pay dividends, show numbers, buy back shares and reduce the
amount of spare cash in the company. After that, raise new
capital again once the shares are stabilised."
But analysts noted the attack came when the company may be
in a "blackout" period as it is due to report annual financial
results on Feb. 26.
Founded by British businessman Richard Elman in 1987, Noble
is the second major Singapore-listed commodities trader to have
its accounting practices challenged by a small research firm.
Olam International was hit by a negative report from
Muddy Waters in late 2012.
After the attack, Singapore state investor Temasek lifted
its stake in Olam to around 57 percent from just under 25
percent.
Macquarie Research said two concerns highlighted by Iceberg
- a possible writedown of Noble's 13 percent stake in Yancoal
Australia Ltd and questions over proceeds from a stake
sale in its agriculture business to a consortium led by China's
COFCO - were valid but not new.
"Iceberg's conclusions are biased to the sensational, it
omits any investment positives, and we wonder if all of its
analytical inputs are valid," the brokerage said in a note that
reiterated an outperform rating on Noble shares.
Hong Kong-listed Ozner Water also came under
attack this week with short seller Glaucus Research accusing it
of inflating its production. Its shares slid more than 20
percent on Monday before trading was halted. The company said it
was preparing a detailed response.
Regulators may be taking a tougher stance towards small
research firms. Hong Kong authorities said in December they were
pursuing legal action against Andrew Left, the head of
U.S.-based Citron Research, accusing the firm of spreading false
information about developer Evergrande Real Estate Group
. Left did not respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 1.3553 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Aradhana
Aravindan in Singapore and Michelle Price in Hong Kong; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs)