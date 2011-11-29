(Corrects name of company to Noble Energy from Noble Corp)

Nov 29 U.S. oil and gas company Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) said on Tuesday it will explore the possibility of building a floating liquefied natural gas facility off Israel.

Noble said it and its partners in the giant Tamar and Dalit fields have entered into an agreement with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd (042660.KS) and D&H Solutions to evaluate the project.

The firms will start preliminary engineering design work to define the technical parameters required for the detailed design. Any exports will not affect planned supply from the Tamar field to the Israeli market, Noble said.

Noble operates Tamar and Dalit with a 36 percent working interest. Other interest owners are Isramco Inc (ISRL.O) (ISRAp.TA) with 28.75 percent, Delek Drilling LP (DEDRp.TA) with 15.625 percent, Avner Oil Exploration LP (AVNRp.TA) with 15.625 percent and Dor Gas Exploration with the remainder. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)