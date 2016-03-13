LONDON, March 13 Trading house Noble Group is
under no pressure from banks to sell assets and is not planning
further divestments as it negotiates more than $4 billion of new
and refinanced loans with lenders, a senior source close to the
process said.
The renewal of Noble's loans is seen by analysts
as the most significant development this year for the trader of
commodities ranging from iron ore to oil, after suffering a
slide in investor confidence over the past year.
Ratings agencies downgraded Noble to "junk" status last year
after an analyst accused it of accounting irregularities and
commodity prices slumped.
In January, Noble reported its first annual loss in nearly
20 years and ratings agency Standard & Poor's said that could
complicate refinancing.
This week, Noble surprised the market with bigger
refinancing plans than expected. Sources said it was seeking
$2.5-$3.25 billion via an oil inventory-backed loan to replace
an existing $1.1 billion facility.
It is also seeking up to $2.2 billion through a revolving
credit facility to replace an existing $1.2 billion loan.
Several industry and banking sources have suggested Noble
may try to provide banks with comfort by promising more assets
sales, such as its highly profitable Noble Americas Energy
Solutions business.
NOT FOR SALE
But a senior source close to Noble's bank refinancing talks
said there was no requirement to dispose of any assets as part
of the discussions, after Noble sold the remaining 49 percent of
Noble Agri to Cofco for $750 million.
"Noble Americas Energy Solutions is a well-acknowledged
profit centre for Noble and naturally the market may suspect it
is an asset that could be monetised. But Noble is currently not
engaged in any sale process at this time," the source said.
An external spokesman for Noble also said the company was
not looking to sell Noble Americas Energy Solutions.
Noble is also working on assessing several alternative
strategic plans to strengthen its balance sheet further.
The options could include equity issuance such as in the
case of rival Glencore, or options such as various
forms of partnership with private equity firms.
On the financing side, Noble intends to move over time to
fund its business increasingly through secured rather than
unsecured borrowing.
"Noble is moving towards financing arrangements which are
more in line with what competitors do," the senior source said.
The oil inventory-backed loan discussions are being led by
Mitsubishi UFG financial group and Noble plans to make
more oil available as collateral under the new facility.
"Noble doesn't plan to reduce its inventories," the source
said. "The banks see Noble's financial situation better than
anyone else. Noble provided them with as much information as
they required."
(Editing by David Clarke)