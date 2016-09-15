BRIEF-Kingstone reports addition of Carla D’Andre to its board
* Kingstone announces the addition of Carla D’Andre to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Lauren Hirsch
Sept 14 Noble Midstream Partners LP, a wholly owned unit of Noble Energy Inc, priced its initial public offering (IPO) above earlier expectations, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, raising $281 million and breaking a year-long drought for IPOs in the oil and gas sector.
Noble priced 12.5 million shares at $22.50, above its previously indicated range of $19 and $21, the source said, asking not to be named because the pricing was not yet public.
The IPO of Houston, Texas-based Noble came after it shelved its plans to go public in November 2015 due to a slump in oil prices. It gives hope to the growing backlog of oil and gas companies aspiring to go public, following a modest rise in the price of oil.
Noble did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch, editing by G Crosse)
* Dryships Inc - has taken delivery of previously announced 115,666 deadweight tons aframax tanker built in 2012, which will be employed in spot market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: