SINGAPORE May 10 Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd posted on Thursday a 46 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, hurt by what it described as a loss on supply chain assets.

Noble earned $110.1 million in the three months ended March, down from $203.2 million a year earlier, with net profit margin falling to 0.48 percent from 1.01 percent. Noble reported a loss of $26 million on supply chain assets for the quarter.

Its poor performance came after palm oil giant Wilmar International Ltd posted a 34 percent drop in quarterly net profit earlier on Thursday, hurt by weak crush margins in China and poor timing of beans purchases.

Noble shares closed 1.7 percent lower at S$1.17 on Thursday but have gained 3.5 percent so far this year.

The stock is on the buy list of most brokers, with 16 of 22 brokers covering Noble having a strong buy or buy rating. Five brokers recommend a hold, while the last has a strong sell rating, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)