SINGAPORE May 14 Singapore-listed commodities
trader Noble Group Ltd posted a 62 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, saying the challenging
operating environment had hurt its margins.
Noble reported net profit of $41.3 million for the three
months ended March, down from $110.1 million a year earlier and
far below the average net profit forecast of $103.7 million from
four analysts polled by Reuters.
Noble said it will continue moving to an "asset light" model
and strengthening its balance sheet, while making selective
investments.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O'Callaghan)