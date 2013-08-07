* Noble's quarterly net profit falls 68 pct
* Ag unit posts $53.7 mln operating loss in 2nd quarter
* Noble's metals unit enters alumina deal with Jamaica
SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Singapore-listed commodities
trader Noble Group Ltd's second-quarter net profit
fell 68 percent, it said on Wednesday, with results weighed on
by a loss in its agricultural division and a drop in overall
margins.
Hong Kong-based Noble, Asia's largest diversified
commodities trading company, has lately been seeking to expand
its trading operations into ownership and purchase agreements of
metals and other commodities.
The company posted a net profit of $62.8 million for the
three months that ended in June, down from $194.8 million a year
earlier. The net profit margin fell to 0.25 percent from 0.80
percent.
Noble's agriculture unit reported an operating loss of $53.7
million for the quarter, which compared with an operating profit
of $51.1 million in the same period last year.
"The loss was primarily driven by continued low prices in
sugar that obviously impacted our performance there, as well as
continued logistic issues for us in Brazil," Chief Executive
Yusuf Alireza said on a conference call.
Operating income for its energy business was up 12 percent
at $351.3 million, while its metals, minerals and ores segment
posted an 86 percent rise to $55.5 million.
SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES
While Noble will continue to increase its business
organically, it recognised that changes in the industry are
creating opportunities, Alireza said when asked if the company
is interested in possible acquisitions.
"We are very cognisant that the industry is changing and as
a result of the potential changes in the industry and regulatory
changes, and companies getting out of the business, there may be
significant opportunities for us," he said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co said last month it would seek
"strategic alternatives" for its physical oil, gas, power and
metals trading division, amid a crackdown by U.S. regulators on
banks owning commodities storage facilities.
"We have been and will continue to look at all those
opportunities, but we will be disciplined about executing on
those opportunities in terms of the strength and the liquidity
of our balance sheet," Alireza said.
Noble last year began gearing up for a big push into the
base metals markets, hiring two senior traders to build out
beyond its home base in Asia.
Noble identified one such opportunity in metals with its
recent alumina off-take agreement with Clarendon Alumina
Partners (CAP), owned by the Government of Jamaica.
On Aug. 2, Jamaica's Ministry of Mining announced that
Clarendon made its first alumina shipment to Noble on July 31
under a new agreement that would give Noble "more alumina
off-take and financing contracts, along with the opportunity to
finalise new investor relations arrangements, including an
energy solution for the JAMALCO plant."
CAP is the Jamaican government's holding company for its 45
percent stake in a joint venture with a Alcoa Inc's
Jamalco subsidiary, a bauxite miner and alumina refiner.
A Jamaican press report on Wednesday said Noble was also
negotiating for a stake in Clarendon. And the Jamaican
government said in its Aug. 2 announcement that it was
reconsidering all of its options, including one for Glencore
Xstrata Plc to buy CAP's interest in Jamalco.
Terms of the Noble deal are undisclosed because of pending
legal action over a long-term contract with Glencore, a Noble
competitor, and the Jamaican government.
Fitch Ratings said in a January ratings release regarding
Clarendon debt that "CAP has two remaining unfavorable alumina
off-take contracts for a total of 652,500 tonnes in 2013 and
637,500 tonnes in 2014 and the same amount in 2015."
The Jamaican government has said for several years that it
sought a buyer of its Clarendon holding.