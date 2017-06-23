* Goldilocks bought Noble stake on Monday, Tuesday
* Noble confirmed extending key debt deadline this week
* Noble shares still down nearly 70 percent this year
* Fitch cuts rating on Noble to CCC
(Adds Fitch ratings downgrade)
By Aradhana Aravindan
SINGAPORE, June 23 Shares in embattled commodity
trader Noble Group surged on Friday after an Abu Dhabi
Financial Group equity fund disclosed that it had purchased a 5
percent stake.
The investment follows news this week that Noble had gained
an extension on a key debt deadline and was in "constructive"
talks with potential investors, although it also pushed back
payment of a coupon on a closely watched bond.
The equity fund, Goldilocks Investment Co, said in a filing
it had bought the stake in purchases on Monday and Tuesday for
almost S$31 million ($22.3 million).
Noble's stock jumped 16.5 percent on Friday to S$0.53,
taking this week's gains to 63 percent. Even so, the stock is
still down some 70 percent this year.
Abu Dhabi Financial Group, which has more than $5 billion
in assets under management, was not immediately available for
comment. Noble declined to comment.
Questions over its accounting and a sharp downturn in
commodity markets since 2012 have left Noble struggling to meet
its debt obligations, forcing it to dramatically reduce the
scale of its operations.
The company, which has stood by its accounts, has also been
buffeted by credit downgrades, management upheavals and a series
of writedowns and asset sales.
Separately, Fitch Ratings said it downgraded Noble's credit
rating to CCC from B-. Standard and Poor's as well as Moody's
have also been further cutting their ratings on Noble in recent
months.
"The downgrade follows continued uncertainty regarding
Noble's funding capacity and how this will affect its operation
at its current business scale," Fitch said after trading hours
on Friday. It said the extension of the loan deadline did not
provide evidence of medium-term funding stabilisation.
Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG Asia, said that while
Goldilocks' stake purchase would provide some confidence in
Noble in the short term, the impact would be limited.
"I see that investors could be invested in the near term
because of the extension, but in the longer term, you have to
depend on how (Noble's) restructuring and profitability would
be," she said.
The $200 million Goldilocks fund was launched last October
with the aim of taking minority stakes in companies and helping
them to restructure and develop.
Noble also said this week that it had sold its 45 percent
stake in an Indonesian joint venture, which provides coal
logistics services, for $1.00.
($1 = 1.3893 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Christopher Cushing)