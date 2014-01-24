BRIEF-GMP appoints Francisco Montoro as chairman
* Appoints current CEO, Francisco Montoro Aleman, as new chairman
HONG KONG Jan 24 Noble Group Ltd's head of macro trading in Asia, Allan Bedwick, has quit and is preparing to make a comeback in the hedge fund industry, sources said on Friday.
Bedwick managed his macro hedge fund firm, Sequence Asset Management, until 2012 and had moved to Noble Group last year.
The former Lehman Brothers trader left Noble Group this week and is in the process of setting up a new firm with a partner. He will launch the macro hedge fund in the second or third quarter of 2014, the sources said.
Bedwick and Stephen Brown, a Noble Group spokesman, declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified as discussions were private.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Matt Driskill)
TOKYO, April 21 Japan's financial regulator has stepped up scrutiny of banks on their measures against money laundering and terror funding, ahead of checks by a global body for fighting illicit finance, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.