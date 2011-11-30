Nov 30 Noble Corp , owner of the world's third-largest active offshore drilling fleet, expects Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras to hire more rigs in 2012, after picking up about 10 this year.

"The odds of Petrobras coming to the market for additional capacity in the next couple years is 100 percent," Noble Chief Executive David Williams told a Dahlman Rose conference in New York on Wednesday, adding that a Noble deepwater rig off Brazil will be available next April.

Petrobras wants to build 21 more new deepwater rigs of its own, but has plenty of plans to drill before they are complete. Williams did not mention the recent oil spill that cast doubt on the Brazilian offshore drilling outlook.

In Mexico, where Noble has 12 shallow-water rigs, Williams said Noble was the apparent low bidder on three jackup negotiations.

The CEO also said an office his company will open in Singapore next year should allow it to compete better in that regional market.