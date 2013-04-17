April 17 Noble Corp, owner of the world's
third-largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the company put some of
its struggles with maintenance behind it.
Fleet utilization improved to 86 percent from 83 percent the
previous quarter, Noble said.
"While our performance improved in the quarter, achieving
further reductions in downtime and improving operational
performance remain key objectives for the company," Chief
Executive David Williams said in a statement.
First-quarter net profit rose to $150 million, or 59 cents
per share, from $120 million, or 47 cents per share, a year
before. Revenue grew 22 percent to $971 million. Analysts, on
average, had expected a profit of 50 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Noble shares rose 1 percent to $35.31 in after-hours trading
following the results, after falling 3.5 percent in the regular
session on Wednesday.