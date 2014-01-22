Jan 22 Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp said on Wednesday its quarterly profit jumped 36 percent as it raised daily rig prices.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted net income of $174.1 million, or 68 cents per share, compared with $127.6 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The average rate paid for a Noble rig in the fourth quarter rose to $212,000 per day from $194,600 per day in the third quarter.