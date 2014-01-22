ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues stabilise amid better sentiment
SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian markets improved today, providing a fillip to stocks and stemming a widening in regional credits.
Jan 22 Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp said on Wednesday its quarterly profit jumped 36 percent as it raised daily rig prices.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted net income of $174.1 million, or 68 cents per share, compared with $127.6 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
The average rate paid for a Noble rig in the fourth quarter rose to $212,000 per day from $194,600 per day in the third quarter.
ABU DHABI, April 20 European fund manager Ardian will invest $2.5 billion in private equity funds run by Mubadala Capital, an arm of Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala, the companies said on Thursday, the first time Mubadala has accepted capital from a third-party investor.