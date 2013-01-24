Jan 24 Noble Corp : * CFO says expects Q1 contract drilling services costs of $485-$495 million,

rising $20 million per quarter for rest of year * CFO says expects effective tax rate for 2013 of 20-21 percent * CFO says expects 2013 capital expenditure of $2.8 billion, up from $1.7

billion in 2012 * CEO says believes indemnities in rig contracts still have teeth, despite

Transocean settlement with US government * CEO says to discuss dividend with board next week, aims to do something

"meaningful" if anything at all * CEO says does not necessarily have the assets now for an mlp, but is looking

at it