Oct 3 Noble Energy Inc : * Announces appraisal drilling and flow test results offshore Republic of Cyprus * Says A-2 appraisal well drilled on the block 12 discovery offshore Cyprus

encountered about 120 feet of net natural gas pay * Says results from A-2 well have confirmed substantial recoverable natural gas

resources and high reservoir deliverability