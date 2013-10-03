BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $600,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 3 Noble Energy Inc : * Announces appraisal drilling and flow test results offshore Republic of Cyprus * Says A-2 appraisal well drilled on the block 12 discovery offshore Cyprus
encountered about 120 feet of net natural gas pay * Says results from A-2 well have confirmed substantial recoverable natural gas
resources and high reservoir deliverability * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Conmed corporation announces jury verdict in delaware litigation against surgiquest