* Expects 43 pct of 2013 budget to go to DJ Basin
* Sees 2013 sales volumes from cont ops of 270-282 mboe/d
Dec 6 Noble Energy Inc said it expects
capital spending to rise marginally to $3.9 billion in 2013,
with nearly two-thirds of the budget going to its onshore
operations in the United States.
Exploration and production spending in North America will
"take a breather" after years of growth and be roughly flat in
2013, Barclays said earlier this week, after surveying more than
300 oil and gas companies.
Noble had earmarked a total budget of $3.5 billion for 2012,
of which it spent about $2.55 billion in the nine months ended
Sept. 30.
Noble Energy said it expects 2013 sales volumes from
continuing operations to average between 270,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d) and 282,000 boe/d, roughly 20 percent
higher than this year, after adjusting for U.S. property sales
closed in 2012.
The company now expects fourth-quarter sales volumes from
continuing operations to be higher than the top end of its
forecast of 248,000 boe/d to 252,000 boe/d due to strong
production growth in the Denver-Julesburg Basin.
The DJ Basin is centered in eastern Colorado, but extends
into southeast Wyoming, western Nebraska, and western Kansas.
Noble Energy said nearly 43 percent of it next year's budget
will go to operations in the DJ Basin, where its holds about
860,000 net acres.
Noble Energy now expects current-quarter exploration expense
of between $110 million and $130 million, down from $160 million
and $200 million.
The company's shares, which have inched up 2 percent this
year, closed at $96.04 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.