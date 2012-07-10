July 10 Noble Energy Inc said it will
stop additional appraisal at its Deep Blue prospect in the Gulf
of Mexico, recording $118 million in costs in the second quarter
related to exploring the area.
Exploration at the Deep Blue prospect was restarted after a
deepwater drilling moratorium was lifted. Hydrocarbons were
found in the prospect after initial spudding in 2009.
The company recorded $664 million in operating expenses in
the first quarter.
The company on Tuesday said production at its Galapagos
development -- one of the first development projects to start in
the U.S. Gulf after the moratorium -- has increased more than 30
percent from its previous forecast.
"Galapagos is our second major project to start in the past
eight months and will provide significant production and cash
flow growth," Noble's Chief Operating Officer David L. Stover
said.
The company's net production at Galapagos was 13,000 barrels
of oil per day (boe/d) and 8 million cubic feet of natural gas
per day. With this, its deepwater Gulf of Mexico production has
increased to about 30,000 boe/d, with over 80 percent oil.
Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $83.06 Tuesday
on the New York Stock Exchange.