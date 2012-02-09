* Weak gas prices prompt $620 mln writedown

* Q4 EPS ex-items of $1.18

Feb 9 Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc posted a loss for the fourth quarter as a steep drop in natural gas prices forced it to lower the value some U.S. fields.

The net loss for the quarter was $296 million, or $1.67 per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $52 million, or 29 cents per share.

Excluding one-time charges, including the $620 million impairment to write down the value of holdings in several U.S. fields, earnings per share were $1.18.

Analysts had on average forecast the company would post a profit of $1.17 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $985 million.

Sales volumes averaged 233,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter, up 8 percent from a year earlier, while proved reserves rose 11 percent 1.2 billion BOE.