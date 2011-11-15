* Capex up 67 percent

* 2016 output seen at 490,000 boe/d

* Shares down 0.7 pct (Corrects paragraph 2 to say spending will rise to $5 billion by 2016, not that company will spend $5 billion annually; corrects paragraph 4 to say production increase is compound annual growth rate over five years, not annual rate of increase)

Nov 15 Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) raised its five-year production outlook and capital expenditures, citing recent oil and gas discoveries.

Spending will rise to $5 billion by 2016, up from the current level of $3 billion, with more money earmarked for properties in the Marcellus Shale in New York state and the company's massive Leviathan prospect offshore Israel, Chief Executive Charles Davidson said at a meeting with analysts on Tuesday.

"We have increased our five-year capital spending plans as a result of recent exploration discoveries, success in the DJ Niobrara (located in Northeast Colorado and neighboring states) and the addition of our Marcellus program," he said in a statement ahead of the meeting.

Oil and gas output is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 17 percent over the next five years reaching 490,000 barrels oil equivalent per day in 2016, the company said.

In the Eastern Mediterranean, Noble had identified 12 additional prospects to drill that likely hold vast amounts of both oil and natural gas, the Houston company said.

Elsewhere, Noble said it and its partners have made a new oil discovery that the Carla prospect offshore Equatorial Guinea.

Noble's shares fell 64 cents or 0.7 percent to $94.20 in early New York Stock Exchange trading. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Derek Caney)