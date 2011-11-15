* 2016 output seen at 490,000 boe/d

* Shares up slightly

* Sees 12 new Tamar prospects (Adds details from meeting, updates share price)

Nov 15 Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) raised its five-year production outlook and capital expenditures, citing recent oil and gas discoveries.

Spending will rise to $5 billion by 2016, up from $3 billion currently, with more money earmarked for properties in the Marcellus Shale in the U.S. Northeast and the company's massive Leviathan prospect offshore Israel, Chief Executive Charles Davidson said on Tuesday.

"We are seeing growth today and it's going to move forward," Davidson told analysts in a meeting broadcast over the Internet. "I think there is a lot of upside in our programs."

Analysts at Houston energy investment bank said news from the meeting largely met Wall Street's high expectations for the company.

Noble's exploration successes include oil and gas production in the DJ Niobrara in Colorado and Wyoming, where the company expects to expand operations. A Noble executive also told analysts that results from Marcellus wells have also exceeded company expectations.

In the Eastern Mediterranean, Noble had identified 12 additional prospects to drill in its Tamar prospect that likely hold vast amounts of both oil and natural gas, the Houston company said.

Noble is also exploring ways to export natural gas from the region -- via pipeline or liquefied natural gas -- and is in the early stages of looking for an LNG partner, the company said.

Elsewhere, Noble said it and its partners have made a new oil discovery that the Carla prospect offshore Equatorial Guinea.

Oil and gas output is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 17 percent over the next five years reaching 490,000 barrels oil equivalent per day in 2016, the company said.

Noble's shares rose 4 cents to $94.80 on the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the close. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Derek Caney and Richard Chang)