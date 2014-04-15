* CEO Davidson to retire on May 1, 2015
* Noble to propose Stover's election as director next
Tuesday
(Adds details, background, shares)
April 15 Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc
said it planned to appoint Chief Operating Officer David
Stover as chief executive in October, replacing Charles
Davidson, who would retire on May 1, 2015.
Davidson, who took over as CEO in 2000, will be Noble's
chairman until its annual meeting in 2015.
The company said it would propose the election of Stover,
56, as a director at a meeting next Tuesday.
Stover joined Noble in 2002 and was appointed president and
COO in April 2009.
An industry veteran with 35 years of experience, he has
previously worked at BP America Inc, Vastar Resources Inc
and Atlantic Richfield Co.
Stover holds a bachelor's degree in petroleum and natural
gas engineering from Pennsylvania State University.
Noble operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in northern
Colorado, Pennsylvania's Marcellus shale field, the deepwater
Gulf of Mexico, offshore Eastern Mediterranean and offshore West
Africa.
Like other U.S. energy companies, Noble is selling overseas
assets to fund drilling in the United States.
The company said in February that it had finalized a deal to
sell part of its stake in a massive Israeli natural gas project
to Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd.
Noble's shares were little changed at $70.79 on Tuesday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has gained 3
percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr
and Kirti Pandey)