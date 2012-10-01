Oct 1 Noble Energy Inc said its
third-quarter production would be at the low end of its
forecast, hurt by a halt in production in the Gulf of Mexico due
to Hurricane Isaac.
The oil and natural gas had forecast production of 242-250
thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d).
Noble said the hurricane hurt production by about 7 mboe/d
in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
The company said its production in the Gulf of Mexico has
returned to pre-hurricane Isaac levels. It currently produces 27
mboe/d in the U.S. Gulf.
Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $92.71 on
Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.