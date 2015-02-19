HOUSTON Feb 19 Oil and gas producer Noble
Energy Inc. posted fourth quarter net income of $402
million, or $1.05 per diluted share, on Thursday as a big gain
on hedges helped it beat forecasts even as revenue dipped on the
decline in crude prices.
Revenue slipped to $1.07 billion in the latest quarter from
$1.33 billion a year ago while sales volumes rose to 315,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 293,000 boed.
It said it had non-cash gains from commodity derivatives of
about $778 million in the quarter.
Excluding the hedges and other items, fourth quarter
adjusted net income was $156 million, or $0.38 per diluted
share. That was higher than the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast
of $0.34 per diluted share.
The Houston-based company, which has onshore operations in
the United States and offshore stakes around the world, says its
mix of assets and split between oil and gas production allow it
to withstand adverse price environments, like the 50 percent
slide in crude since June.
Liquids comprised 44 percent of output in the latest
quarter, while gas was 56 percent.
(Reporting By Terry Wade and Swetha Gopinath)