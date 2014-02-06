Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
Feb 6 Oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy Inc said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit fell 47 percent due to hedging losses and higher drilling costs.
For the quarter, the company posted net income of $134 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with $251 million, or 70 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Sales volumes rose 16 percent to 293,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.