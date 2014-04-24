April 24 Oil and natural gas producer Noble
Energy Inc posted a 23.4 percent drop in quarterly
profit on Thursday due in part to hedging losses and a jump in
income taxes.
The company posted net income of $200 million, or 55 cents
per share, compared with $261 million, or 72 cents per share, in
the year-ago quarter.
Quarterly production rose to 286,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boed) from 246,000 boed in the same period
last year.
For the second quarter, Noble Energy said it expects to
produce 290,000 to 296,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)