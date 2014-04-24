(Adds Mediterranean gas sales and analyst commentary)
April 24 Oil and natural gas producer Noble
Energy Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly
profit on Thursday, helped by a jump in production across its
U.S. shale plays.
Houston-based Noble, which has shale oil and gas properties
in places like the Marcellus in Pennsylvania and the DJ Basin in
Colorado, is also developing giant natural gas fields in the
eastern Mediterranean.
Conflict between Russia and Ukraine has stirred interest in
gas from Noble's gas fields off the shore of Israel, but
regional demand for the fuel from countries including Egypt and
Jordan is also very strong, Noble Chief Executive Officer Chuck
Davidson told analysts on a conference call.
"There's certainly a lot of work to be done in terms of
possible European markets," said Davidson. "Yes there's interest
there, but we've also got tremendous interest from our customers
in the (Middle East) region."
The company recorded net income of $200 million, or 55 cents
per share, in the first quarter, compared with $261 million, or
72 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding one-time items such as an income tax bill that
more than doubled to $43 million and losses on hedging for oil
and natural gas prices, Noble posted profit of 82 cents per
share. By that measure, analysts expected 75 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analyst Tim Rezvan at Sterne Agee said the prices Noble
received for its domestic crude oil came in 4 percent above his
expectations.
Quarterly production rose to 286,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boed) from 246,000 boed in the same period
last year. U.S. production alone rose 12 percent to 163,000
boed.
For the second quarter, Noble expects to produce 290,000 to
296,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Noble has been trying for weeks to finalize an agreement for
Australia's Woodside Petroleum worth $2.55 billion in cash and
future revenue in exchange for a 25 percent stake in a massive
Israeli natural gas project.
Woodside nearly agreed to the deal late last month before
postponing the signing ceremony. Noble gave no update in its
earnings statement on when it expects the deal to be finalized.
Noble needs Woodside's experience in liquefied natural gas
projects to help regional exports begin sooner, but last month
Woodside delayed the signing, citing concerns about the Israeli
government's plans for taxing export volumes.
When asked about the status of talks on taxation, Davidson
said: "I hear encouraging things but I'll leave it to Woodside
to report on their tax issues."
Davidson, who has been closely involved in negotiations with
Woodside, said last week he would retire in 2015. The company
plans to replace him with David Stover, the current chief
operating officer.
Shares of Noble Energy rose more than 1 percent, or 89
cents, to $75.96 in late morning New York Stock Exchange
trading. The stock is up 10 percent for the year, about the same
as the SIG Oil Exploration and Production Index
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York and Anna Driver in
Houston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)